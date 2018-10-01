Crisis awareness reflects housing market game changer

The slogan "To Survive" revealed by a major Chinese real estate developer sparked widespread concerns over the further cooling-down of the domestic housing market, which also signaled a looming crisis for some small and medium-sized companies, industry insiders said.



During a conference held by Chinese major property developer Vanke from Friday to Saturday in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, a new slogan had been revealed, urging its staff to survive amid the economic slowdown and cooling housing market, media reports said on Monday.



In the first half of 2018, Vanke's revenues increased by 51.8 percent, with a 24.94 percent growth in net profits, both on a year-on-year basis, the company's financial report showed.



As one of the largest property developers in the country, Vanke's slogan surprised other developers, especially those who have been struggling financially, Song Ding, a research fellow at the China Development Institute, told the Global Times.



"Although Vanke is not even close to bankruptcy, its crisis awareness reflects the ongoing pressure that many companies face amid the economic slowdown," he said.



Vanke employees were also urged to sell as many inventory as possible in the next few months, as a high inventory will cast a shadow over the company's cash flow.



China's real estate market has been further cooling down in recent months. Land auction prices in 40 major cities dropped for the fifth consecutive month in August, the lowest in 39 months, the Economic Information Daily reported in September.



With tighter policies, property developers would see less land transactions and stress cash flow in the near future, media reports said.



"After years of rapid expansion, China's real estate is likely to see a change in game rules," Song said.



Recent discussions about ending the home pre-sale system generated much attention. A proposal to scrap the system is likely to shake up the housing market, as the pre-sale mechanism facilitates funding for developers increases uncertainties for buyers, according to a recent report from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.



A key meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in July called for properly addressing issues in the real estate market, preventing runaway home prices and hastening a process to build a long-term mechanism to ensure the sound development of the industry.