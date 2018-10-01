Centrally administered SOEs more lean: report

China's centrally administered State-owned enterprises (SOEs) posted an average debt-to-asset ratio of 66.2 percent as of July, down 0.3 percentage points year-on-year, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Fifty-seven centrally administered SOEs posted lower debt-to-asset ratios compared to figures at the beginning of the year, and 28 companies saw their debt-to-asset ratios slashing by 1 percentage point, the Xinhua report said, citing the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

There are 96 centrally administered SOEs under the SASAC.

Centrally administered SOEs in telecommunications, national defense, metallurgy, machinery and air transport saw declines of more than 0.5 percentage points since the beginning of the year, data from the SASAC showed.

Cong Yi, an economics professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the central government has long noticed the SOE's ballooning debt issue and began to curb lending to them in 2017, and the improved data is a result of this initiative.

"Another factor is the improved efficiency of SOEs and their retreat from competitive sectors such as the food sector. Such sectors are more exposed to the structural transformation of the Chinese economy, and withdrawing from these sectors helped reduce risks," Cong said.

The SASAC in January said it aims to lower the debt-to-asset ratio of centrally administered SOEs by 2 percentage points by 2020 from the 2017 level. As of the end of 2017, the average ratio for China's centrally administered SOEs stood at 66.3 percent.

Centrally administered SOEs also handed paid more taxes and fees to the State, contributing over 1.4 trillion yuan ($204 billion) in the first seven months with an increase of eight percent from the same period in 2017. The growth rate was 2.8 percentage points faster than last year.

During the January-July period, investments of centrally administered SOEs also increased in natural gas production and pipeline/storage building, new-energy vehicles, construction equipment, integrated circuits and microelectronics. Investments in these fields grew by 14.9 percent, 23.3 percent, 29.1 percent and 43.6 percent, respectively.

In mid-September, the State Council, China's cabinet, issued a guideline to bring down the debt level of SOEs to a reasonable level as quickly as possible.

The long-term goal is to let SOEs post debt levels similar to the industry average, the guideline said.

The guideline also said chronic loss making SOEs with no prospect of enjoying a profit will be liquidated.