7 dead in Iran's northern flood

A man walk past by a flooding river in Tonekabon city, in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, Oct. 6, 2018. Heavy rains in the northern and northwestern parts of Iran over the past two days claimed the lives of at least seven people, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)
A man looks at a destroyed building after a flood caused by heavy rain in Tonekabon city, in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, Oct. 6, 2018. Heavy rains in the northern and northwestern parts of Iran over the past two days claimed the lives of at least seven people, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)
A rescuer works beside a flooding river in Tonekabon city, in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, Oct. 6, 2018. Heavy rains in the northern and northwestern parts of Iran over the past two days claimed the lives of at least seven people, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)
Photo taken on Oct. 6, 2018, shows the flooding river in Tonekabon city, in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, on Oct. 6, 2018. Heavy rains in the northern and northwestern parts of Iran over the past two days claimed the lives of at least seven people, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)
People walk past by debris after a flood caused by heavy rain in Tonekabon city, in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, Oct. 6, 2018. Heavy rains in the northern and northwestern parts of Iran over the past two days claimed the lives of at least seven people, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)
People walk past by debris after a flood caused by heavy rain in Tonekabon city, in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, Oct. 6, 2018. Heavy rains in the northern and northwestern parts of Iran over the past two days claimed the lives of at least seven people, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Saturday. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)Heavy rains in the northern and northwestern parts of Iran over the past two days claimed the lives of at least seven people, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Saturday.