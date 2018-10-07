China's AC311A light utility helicopter completes plateau flight tests

China's newly-developed AC311A light utility helicopter has completed its plateau flight tests, according to its developer Saturday.



The two-tonne light helicopter model has conducted 41 hours of tests in 91 flights at three plateau airports, said Avicopter under the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).



These plateau flight tests were performed respectively at Gonghe and Yushu airports in northwest China's Qinghai Province, and Yuzhong Airport in northwestern Gansu Province.



These plateau airports are located at altitudes ranging from 2,000 to 4,000 meters.



The AC311A has conducted multiple flight tests, such as near-ground-maneuvering and hovering, targeting to test its capacities of anti-cross wind and sand-prevention at various altitudes in plateau environments.



The model is equipped with the Turbomeca ARRIEL 2B1A heli-engine and an integrated avionics system, with a maximum take-off weight of 2.25 tonnes and a climb limit of 6,000 meters.



The model meets China's surging demands in the general aviation sector for aircraft to be used for border patrol, law enforcement, rescue and relief missions and forest firefighting.



Avicopter is now among the world's leading helicopter manufacturers with more than 50 models in 12 series.

