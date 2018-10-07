Happy birthday:



Knowledge is power. Focus on research and you are sure to come across some information that will prove useful for a project you are currently working on. Fun and excitement can be yours if you head out with friends tonight. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 9, 11, 15.







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



The large number of options you can choose from may prove a bit confusing. Do not feel pressured to rush your decision, you have all the time you need to carry out proper research. ✭✭✭✭







Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



If you find yourself dealing with a confusing situation, a close friend may be able to provide some illumination. It might be a good idea to take some time out to go over your finances today. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Love should not be a prison. The harder you try to hold on to someone, the more they will want to be on their own. Your best bet is to give them the room they need to breathe. A major financial issue may cause some trouble. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Things have been going your way recently, but that doesn't mean you can start to slack off. You will have to put your nose to the grindstone for little while longer if you want to achieve success. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Your financial luck is on the rise, so take some time out to check out some investment opportunities. Your passion today will be infectious. If you work in a group you will be able to motivate others to push themselves to their limits. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Although you may feel invincible, if you keep walking with your head in the clouds, you are sure to end up walking off a cliff. Make sure you keep reality in mind. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You might have to take a leap of faith today if you want your plans to succeed. Just make sure you have a backup plan prepared in case things go south. An unexpected and surprising windfall may come right out of nowhere to land in your lap. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Revealing too much about your plans could get you in some serious trouble today. Play your cards close to your chest for the time being, and wait for the right moment to make your move. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Feel free to take some risks. Fortune will be on your side if you act boldly. Instead of spending hours wrestling with a decision just go ahead and follow your gut. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Romance is in the stars for you, making this the perfect time to head out and find someone new, or if you are already in a relationship, to reignite that romantic spark. Do your best to avoid making financial decisions. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Relaxing at home after a hard day at work is just what the doctor ordered. Feel free to put your feet up and let your cares just float away for a while. Lady Luck will favor artistic activities. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



All signs point to this being a great day for fun and adventure! Go ahead and squeeze today for every ounce of entertainment it can provide. The more people you invite along for the ride, the greater your fun will be! ✭✭✭✭