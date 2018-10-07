Shanghai selects the most beautiful public toilets citywide

Photo: VCG

The mother-and-baby room at the public toilet on Wusheng Road is decorated with a painting of Shanghai's landmark buildings. Photo: VCG

Public toilets are an important image of a city's civilization level. Over the past two months, the local authority collected, appraised and elected 20 public toilets in different districts as Shanghai's most beautiful public toilets, Knews recently reported. The public toilets on this list stand out for different reasons.This public toilet is located at No.10 Wusheng Road of People's Square, one of the busiest places in Shanghai. It is known as the biggest public toilet in the city. The toilet experienced a large renovation in June of this year and recently reopened to the public in September. After the renovation, the interior and exterior of the toilet were decorated in an elegant traditional Chinese style. At the entrances of each stall, visitors can see paintings of mountains and water patterns. The newly renovated toilet has 30 stalls, with 60 percent of the stalls for females. Male stalls are mainly on the ground floor, while female stalls as well as mother-and-baby rooms are on the second floor. It is noteworthy that this public toilet is the first in Shanghai to also provide tourist information services.This public toilet is located at 1329 Hutai Road in Jing'an district. Unlike ordinary public toilets, this one has a rainwater collecting cage on its roof, used to water nearby lawns. There is also a solar energy collector on the roof which heats up water and provides warm water for users to wash their hands. Another intelligent part of this public toilet is that each stall is installed with a bell. If any user needs help, he or she can press a button to ring the bell. It is noteworthy that two-thirds of the stalls in this public toilet are for females, which can help relieve long queuing problems.Located at 1700 Shibo Avenue, this public toilet is known for its facial recognition system. When a user stands in front of the facial recognition computer, it scans their facial features before issuing a predefined amount of toilet paper. The whole procedure only takes around three seconds. The system is a good solution to avoid waste, as it can reduce 70 percent of the amount of paper used in public.The public toilet inside Shanghai Wild Animal Park in Pudong New Area is also on the list of the most beautiful public toilets in Shanghai. This toilet is famous for the flamingo patterns decorated on its walls and doors. Flamingo, a bird species with pink feathers, long thin legs and a long neck, are beloved by the Chinese. The public toilet also has signs about animal information placed on the doors of each stall. While people are using the toilet, they can read the sign to learn some knowledge about wild animals.Madame Tussadus Shanghai, the best-known wax museum in town, also has a special public toilet. This public toilet was refitted by foreign designers this year; after the renovation, it was embedded with more trendy, artistic and modern elements. To improve user satisfaction levels while using this toilet, fresh fragrance is sprayed around the inside space.This article was translated based on a report by Knews and other media reports.