puzzle
ACROSS
1 Do this to jaywalk
6 Left the nest
10 Outtake reason
14 Some bones
15 Toy brick
16 Trot easily
17 Temporarily shelved
18 Dude who's noble
19 Word of acceptance
20 Colorful breakfast choice
23 Iacocca or Remick
24 Fortune-teller
25 Show up
28 Speak indelicately
31 Hosiery thread
35 Vote of support
36 Delhi garment
37 Engine part
38 Colorful "delicious" planting?
41 Readies, as a pump
42 Contends
43 Common pope name
44 Author Asimov
45 Stuff on a pool table
46 Sean of films
47 Spot for a plant
49 Smoking deposit
51 Colorful anti-inflammatory
58 Rumbler on the highway
59 Property figure?
60 Soaring U.S. symbol
61 Middle East seaport
62 Phone keypad symbol
63 Tokyo resident
64 Mallet-struck instrument
65 Seeks directions
66 Gives for a time
DOWN
1 Farm's yield
2 Eastern blueblood
3 Norse god of poetry
4 Hammer go-with
5 Persistent attack
6 Little biting bug
7 Clear hurdles?
8 Way to get out
9 Novelist Tom or Thomas
10 Prosper
11 Enemy of Thor
12 ___ the crack of dawn
13 Turkish title
21 Sportscast finales
22 Some dig finds
25 Some more bones
26 Some court hearings
27 Communications industry
29 Web address pt.
30 It's full of holes
32 Way past the sell-by date
33 Best Actress Sophia
34 A sour note start?
36 Coinage
37 Before Uncle Sam's share
39 Accumulating
40 Home heating fuel
45 Tries to be seductive
46 "No pain, no gain," for one
48 ___ apso (terrier)
50 Swipe
51 Perform over
52 Sign that bodes
53 Mountain part
54 Rabbit features
55 Opposed to, country-style
56 Decked out
57 Adding column
58 What jowls do
solution