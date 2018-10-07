Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/10/7 17:18:40


puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Do this to jaywalk

  6 Left the nest

 10 Outtake reason

 14 Some bones

 15 Toy brick

 16 Trot easily

 17 Temporarily shelved

 18 Dude who's noble

 19 Word of acceptance

 20 Colorful breakfast choice

 23 Iacocca or Remick

 24 Fortune-teller

 25 Show up

 28 Speak indelicately

 31 Hosiery thread

 35 Vote of support

 36 Delhi garment

 37 Engine part

 38 Colorful "delicious" planting?

 41 Readies, as a pump

 42 Contends

 43 Common pope name

 44 Author Asimov

 45 Stuff on a pool table

 46 Sean of films

 47 Spot for a plant

 49 Smoking deposit

 51 Colorful anti-inflammatory

 58 Rumbler on the highway

 59 Property figure?

 60 Soaring U.S. symbol

 61 Middle East seaport

 62 Phone keypad symbol

 63 Tokyo resident

 64 Mallet-struck instrument

 65 Seeks directions

 66 Gives for a time

DOWN

  1 Farm's yield

  2 Eastern blueblood

  3 Norse god of poetry

  4 Hammer go-with

  5 Persistent attack

  6 Little biting bug

  7 Clear hurdles?

  8 Way to get out

  9 Novelist Tom or Thomas

 10 Prosper

 11 Enemy of Thor

 12 ___ the crack of dawn

 13 Turkish title

 21 Sportscast finales

 22 Some dig finds

 25 Some more bones

 26 Some court hearings

 27 Communications industry

 29 Web address pt.

 30 It's full of holes

 32 Way past the sell-by date

 33 Best Actress Sophia

 34 A sour note start?

 36 Coinage

 37 Before Uncle Sam's share

 39 Accumulating

 40 Home heating fuel

 45 Tries to be seductive

 46 "No pain, no gain," for one

 48 ___ apso (terrier)

 50 Swipe

 51 Perform over

 52 Sign that bodes

 53 Mountain part

 54 Rabbit features

 55 Opposed to, country-style

 56 Decked out

 57 Adding column

 58 What jowls do




solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus