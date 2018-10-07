





puzzle









ACROSS1 Do this to jaywalk6 Left the nest10 Outtake reason14 Some bones15 Toy brick16 Trot easily17 Temporarily shelved18 Dude who's noble19 Word of acceptance20 Colorful breakfast choice23 Iacocca or Remick24 Fortune-teller25 Show up28 Speak indelicately31 Hosiery thread35 Vote of support36 Delhi garment37 Engine part38 Colorful "delicious" planting?41 Readies, as a pump42 Contends43 Common pope name44 Author Asimov45 Stuff on a pool table46 Sean of films47 Spot for a plant49 Smoking deposit51 Colorful anti-inflammatory58 Rumbler on the highway59 Property figure?60 Soaring U.S. symbol61 Middle East seaport62 Phone keypad symbol63 Tokyo resident64 Mallet-struck instrument65 Seeks directions66 Gives for a timeDOWN1 Farm's yield2 Eastern blueblood3 Norse god of poetry4 Hammer go-with5 Persistent attack6 Little biting bug7 Clear hurdles?8 Way to get out9 Novelist Tom or Thomas10 Prosper11 Enemy of Thor12 ___ the crack of dawn13 Turkish title21 Sportscast finales22 Some dig finds25 Some more bones26 Some court hearings27 Communications industry29 Web address pt.30 It's full of holes32 Way past the sell-by date33 Best Actress Sophia34 A sour note start?36 Coinage37 Before Uncle Sam's share39 Accumulating40 Home heating fuel45 Tries to be seductive46 "No pain, no gain," for one48 ___ apso (terrier)50 Swipe51 Perform over52 Sign that bodes53 Mountain part54 Rabbit features55 Opposed to, country-style56 Decked out57 Adding column58 What jowls do

solution