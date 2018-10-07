Photo: Courtesy of Daning Theatre

As a program of the 20th China Shanghai International Arts Festival, the opera Tosca will be staged by Teatro Carlo Felice at Daning Theatre on October 20 and 21. Tosca is a three-act opera written by Giacomo Puccini. Premiering in Rome in 1900, the opera is based on Victorien Sardou's 1887 French-language dramatic play, La Tosca, a melodramatic piece set in Rome in June 1800, with the Kingdom of Naples's control of Rome threatened by Napoleon's invasion of Italy. Musically, Tosca is structured as a through-composed work, with arias, recitative, choruses and other elements musically woven into a seamless whole. Puccini used Wagnerian leitmotifs to identify characters, objects and ideas. The power of its score and the inventiveness of its orchestration have been widely acknowledged. The dramatic force of Tosca and its characters continues to fascinate both performers and audiences, and the work remains one of the most frequently performed operas. Many recordings of the work have been issued in studio and live performances.7:30 pm, October 20 to 21Daning Theatre 大宁剧院1222 Pingxingguan Road平型关路1222号280 yuan to 1580 yuanCall 3636-8807 for more information