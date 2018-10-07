Lusheng fair held in Liuzhou, S China's Guangxi

Women of Dong ethnic group holding oil lamps attend a Lusheng fair in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2018. Lusheng is a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument. (Xinhua/Wu Lianxun)

People attend a Lusheng fair in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2018. Lusheng is a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument. (Xinhua/Wu Lianxun)

