Lusheng fair held in Liuzhou, S China's Guangxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/7 17:33:11

Women of Dong ethnic group holding oil lamps attend a Lusheng fair in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2018. Lusheng is a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument. (Xinhua/Wu Lianxun)


 

People attend a Lusheng fair in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2018. Lusheng is a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument. (Xinhua/Wu Lianxun)


 

People attend a Lusheng fair in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2018. Lusheng is a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument. (Xinhua/Wu Lianxun)


 

Women of Dong ethnic group holding oil lamps attend a Lusheng fair in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2018. Lusheng is a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument. (Xinhua/Wu Lianxun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus