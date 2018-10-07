Over 300 electric taxies to serve import expo

One month ahead of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), 350 electric taxies operated by four major taxi companies debuted at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on Saturday, Xinmin Evening News reported.



The new expo cars have comfortable seats and ample foot room. They are also equipped with intelligent recording functions which allow the car company to monitor service. Scan to pay, driver facial recognition functions and a panic button to call the police are also installed.



The city's transportation management department recently released a CIIE service guide for taxi drivers working for taxi companies or car-hailing app platforms. Traffic law enforcement teams will also strengthen their patrols around the exhibition area, Hongqiao transportation hub and populated travel destinations to oversee the smooth operation of CIIE.





