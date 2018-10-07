Learning Chinese







Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

National Day holiday



国庆长假



(ɡuóqìnɡ chánɡjià)

A: How come you're so tanned after the National Day holiday? Did you do some sunbathing at the beach?



你怎么放个国庆长假回来黑了好几个色度, 是不是去海边晒日光浴了？



(nǐ zěnme fànɡ ɡè ɡuóqìnɡ chánɡjià huílái hēi le hǎo jǐɡè sèdù, shì bùshì qù hǎibiān shài rìɡuānɡyù le?)

B: If only that had been the case! A relative gave me a bottle of foreign essential oil. I just smeared it on without thinking too much about it, I never expected that it was actually tanning lotion! Now my entire person looks like I've been barbecued.



是的话就好了！亲戚送了我一瓶外国精油, 我没注意就抹了, 没想到那是美黑素, 现在我整个人就像是被炭烤过一样。



(shì de huà jiùhǎo le！qīnqī sònɡ le wǒ yīpínɡ wàiɡuó jīnɡyóu, wǒ méi zhùyì jiù mǒ le,méi xiǎnɡdào nàshì měihēisù,xiànzài wǒ zhěnɡɡè rén jiùxiànɡ shì bèi tàn kǎoɡuò yīyànɡ.)



A: Haha. It's not a big deal. You can trick everyone into being jealous of you by saying you spent a beautiful vacation at the beach.



哈哈,这有什么。你可以骗大家说你在沙滩上度了个美好的假, 大家都会羡慕你的。



(haha, zhè yǒu shénme. nǐ kěyǐ piàn dàjiā shuō nǐ zài shātān shànɡ dù le ɡè měihǎo de jià,dàjiā dōuhuì xiànmù nǐ de.)