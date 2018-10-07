Metropolis prepares for forthcoming CIIE

Shanghai is preparing for the China International Import Expo (CIIE) with warm hearts and sincere hospitality, xinhuanet.com reported on Saturday.



On Thursday, the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) held its first drills. What if there is a fire? How can we get immediate aid if someone faints? The drills cover 15 such scenarios.



In the aspect of traffic, the city has constructed 15 new supporting roads around the exhibition center and added eight shuttle bus routes, deploying 100 standby buses every day to ensure traffic flows.



In terms of city appearance, Shanghai has upgraded its 20-kilometer waterfront landscape lighting along the Huangpu River and recruited 25,000 workers to clean the streets. Over 5,000 volunteers are involved in the expo, scattered at 100 volunteer sites around the city, with many being able to speak two foreign languages.

