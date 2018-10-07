Shanghai’s National Day light show needs a big upgrade

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

On October 2, my family and I went to Nanjing Road East to watch the National Day light show, a kind-of annual tradition for Shanghai residents and visitors. Like I expected, the famous pedestrian street in Shanghai was full of light-watchers: young, old, some wearing exotic clothing; children riding on the shoulders of their parents; police standing guard to watch out for any chaos... a typical scene for a national holiday.In terms of the light show, however, it was a little disappointing. I heard one passer-by asking her companion: "where are the lights?" Surely she saw the flashing neon lights on the road, but having seen them before on ordinary days, she, like me, must have been expecting something more spectacular for National Day.After returning home, I couldn't help but remember my experiences watching the National Day light show decades ago, when Shanghai was not yet the glittering city it is now. The National Day light show back then was such an exciting event.The first time I was taken by my parents to the Bund (I can't remember the exact year) on a National Day to watch the light show, Nanjing Road East was also full of people like nowadays. Along the road were many balloon sellers; a popular toy for sale was the inflatable hammer. Many people bought the hammer and used them to bump the heads of strangers jokingly - no one would get angry.At that time, there were not many neon lights on the buildings along the Nanjing Road East, so when dusk fell the street looked a bit dark. But when 7 pm approached, passengers started to agitate in excitement. When the time arrived, the outlines of all the buildings along the road were lit up by bulb strings. The scene looked so spectacular, as if lit up by a magic hand! Children, and even some adults, would exclaim in happiness. It was like our own street carnival.The second time I went to see the light show was about 10 years ago. The light performance had become more dazzling and complicated, and the lights were no longer restricted to bulb strings. I remember my family leaning on the railings along the Bund waterfront, looking at the grand architecture bathed in colorful, ever-changing lights. Boat cruises on the Huangpu River were also lit up by different-colored light. The whole scene of the Bund, with the cruises, the buildings and the decorated streets, looked like an oil painting.Today, the National Day light show is far more gorgeous, but in terms of impression, it can not compare to the light shows I watched when I was a child. On the one hand, there might be a silver lining to my childhood memory. But on the other hand, as Shanghai has evolved from average city to a modern, shining metropolis, its residents are more and more surrounded by city lights every night, so we have gradually become immune to the happiness of seeing some neon lights during a festival.It isn't a bad thing, however, if you consider the big changes taking place in this city. When residents are living their daily lives like a festival, the real festival is just not that important any more. Other festivals, like Spring Festival and the Mid-Autumn Festival, are also fading in their appeal or sense of holiness.But from the bottom of our Shanghainese hearts, I still hope that what we get on important festival days can be a little more different from other days (though I know it's very difficult). Perhaps the local government can work a bit more on that, such as hiring private companies to design special light shows for national festivals, such as a water curtain light show, using the Huangpu River as a background.Other activities can also be organized as a supplement, such as outdoor concerts or performances. Those types of modern activities might become a cherished memory to the millennial generation, just like how the Bund light show once impressed me when I was young.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.