Local herdsmen celebrate Desalpe festival in Switzerland

Local herdsmen drive their cows down the mountains during the Desalpe in Seewis, an Alps village in east Switzerland, Oct. 6, 2018. The Desalpe is a traditional annual procession when cows make their way down to the plain at the beginning of autumn after more than four months of grazing on the Alpine pastures during the summer. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

A local herdsman decorates a cow prior to the Desalpe in Seewis, an Alps village in east Switzerland, Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

Local herdsmen drive their cows down the mountains during the Desalpe in Seewis, an Alps village in east Switzerland, Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)

A local herdsman decorates his cows prior to the Desalpe in Seewis, an Alps village in east Switzerland, Oct. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Michele Limina)