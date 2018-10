Passengers walk past Shanghai Railway Station on Sunday. According to railway authorities, 2.61 million trips by train were expected to be made in the Yangtze River Delta region on Sunday, the last day of the National Day holiday, a 10 percent increase year-on-year. Authorities arranged additional trains and management forces to ensure safe trips. Since September 28, the region has dispatched 22.38 million passenger trips, 1.88 million more than in 2017. Photo: Yang Hui/GT