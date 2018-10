Wenchang-Qionghai Expressway in Qionghai, South China's Hainan Province is being built on Sunday. Road crews were working during the weeklong China's National Day holidays to ensure smooth and fast construction. The 65.7-kilometre expressway is expected to be open to traffic in November 2019. By then, the driving time from Wenchang in Northeast Hainan to Qionghai will be shortened to half an hour. Photo: VCG