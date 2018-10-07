Curious Chinese tourists see more light across the North Korean border than before





Tourists on Friday are walking on the Yalu River Broken Bridge in Dandong, a city in Northeast China's Liaoning Province bordering North Korea. The bridge, damaged during the Korean War (1950-53) by the US military, is now open as a scenic spot. Photo: IC







Thousands of tourists poured into Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province to enjoy the scenery at the China-North Korea border during China's National Day holiday from October 1-7.



To meet the needs of increasing tourists, the local railway department added 10 temporary trains between Shenyang and Dandong. Tourists could also arrive at the border city from Beijing and Shanghai by taking bullet trains, the China News Service reported on Thursday.



Walking along the Yalu River, the border river between the two countries, is the most popular activity for tourists in Dandong. Across the river they could glimpse a small part of North Korea.



"I'm curious about North Korea, so I went to Dandong," a tourist, surnamed Deng, from Shenyang, capital city of Liaoning, told the Global Times on Sunday.



Deng has been in Dandong several times. "But this time was different. It used to be dark at night in North Korea on the another side of the river, but now it has became much brighter with many lights."



The difference might be due to the wimprovement of the peninsula situation.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed the Pyongyang Declaration after their summit talks in Pyongyang last month, agreeing to further steps for the peninsula's denuclearization and concrete measures to end hostile acts near inter-Korean border areas.



Moon and Kim met on the South Korean side of Panmunjom on April 27, and North Korean side on May 26.



Kim in April announced that his country will "discontinue" nuclear and missile tests at the Third Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, and said that all efforts of the nation must now concentrate on economic construction to upgrade the people's living standard, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The Liaoning provincial government raised a proposal to establish the Dandong Special Economic Zone on August 27, the local government's website announced.



Housing prices in Dandong started soaring in April after Kim's visit to Beijing. Prices of new housing in Dandong increased 3.3 percent in June, a 15 percent year-on-year increase, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics.











A woman stands at a sign showing the national flags of China and North Korea on Friday at the Yalu River bank in Dandong, Northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo: IC







Across the Yalu River stand several North Korean buildings, including a roller coaster. Photo: IC







Cruises full of tourists on Tuesday navigate the Yalu River, where people can view the scenery of China and North Korea on either side of the river.Photo: VCG





People in Korean traditional clothing pose in front of the Yalu River Broken Bridge in Dandong on Friday.













