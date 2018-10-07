Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"Through this platform, we want to show the charm of Beijing Expo 2019 to the world as well as promote the sales of Expo-related products."So said Lin Jinwen, the chief economic manager of Beijing Expo 2019 Transaction Coordination Bureau. Beijing Expo 2019 exhibited over 200 products during the Beijing Design Week that opened on September 22. Products like mugs, key rings, fridge magnets and t-shirts attracted the attention of many visitors. Cooperating with JD.com, Beijing Expo 2019 will sell these products both online and offline, providing more opportunities to consumers to know Beijing Expo 2019. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)