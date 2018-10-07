Curtain closes on capital’s annual Beijing Design Week







The opening of Beijing Design Week's Living is Giving exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Chen Pingsha

The annual Beijing Design Week came to a close on Sunday. Over the course of the previous three weeks, designers and institutes from more than 30 countries and regions participated in the event.Through on-site events such as design fairs and exhibitions and online activities, the festival introduced the latest cultural design trends to more than 8 million visitors.A highlight of the event, an exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up delved into the evolution of Chinese design over the past four decades by showcasing representative Chinese design elements.At a total of 49 venues, thousands of activities and exhibitions employed high-tech methods to dazzle the senses of visitors and allow them to experience the unique charm of Chinese culture, architecture and furniture.With the key theme behind the event this year being "grand design," numerous works showed great admiration for the Chinese spirit of innovation, openness and willingness to share.