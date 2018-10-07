Xinjiang students in Shanghai help bridge east and west China

Xinjiang Class students of Weiyu High School pose for photos in their classroom. Photo: Courtesy of Weiyu High School

Our research survey " Xinjiang students in Shanghai - the truth you don't know about Xinjiang Class," won the Excellent Award of Youth Impact in the Youth Observation Contest, organized by the Journalism Education Association in the US. For this project, we have four team members (Yang Yihan, Fu Shiyuan, Cai Yifan and Zhang Luming), all from Shanghai Weiyu High School in Xuhui distict. Weiyu is a comprehensive high school with three divisions: most students take China's gaokao (national college entrance exam) in the traditional system; an international unit where students prepare to study at overseas universities and a "Xinjiang department" where every year 80 students from the distant autonomous region in northwestern China come to Shanghai to take a four-year study program.Educational standards in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region lag behind China's other provinces and regions because of low investment, poor teacher quality, brain drain and difficulty in language. Xinjiang Class, according to the official media reports, aims to quicken the pace of personnel training for all ethnic groups in Xinjiang and promote co-prosperity for everyone. It is an effective way to improve Xinjiang students' educational level when learning conditions in Xinjiang cannot be immediately upgraded.The Xinjiang Class program has attracted media interest since its launch in 2000. The Global Times reported in a 2014 article that "since the year 2000, thousands of middle school students have left Xinjiang to study for four years in China's more-developed provinces and regions as part of the government-sponsored Xinjiang Class program."By 2014, according to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region's education department, some 66,800 students from Xinjiang had graduated from, or were studying at, 93 high schools in 45 cities. Official statistics show that in 2017, 9,918 Xinjiang students were enrolled by high schools of 45 cities nationwide. Xinjiang Class has been at Shanghai Weiyu High School for six years; now there are about 320 Xinjiang students studying here and 80 students graduate every year.Taking advantage of our school resources, we have the chance to study our Xinjiang counterparts on campus. Students from Xinjiang need to take the four-year program instead of the general three-year program for most high schools in China, as they also have to take a one-year preparatory language course to speak standard Putonghua.Based on our observations, language barriers still pose a big challenge for Xinjiang students. Quite a number of them can not speak Putonghua fluently, so they prefer to use their own traditional language in Xinjiang Class. In reality, even Han ethnic students who live in Xinjiang and study in Xinjiang Class use the traditional language in their communications. Although the school requires students to speak Putonghua no matter if they are on or off campus, the achievement is not notable.

Xinjiang Class students from Weiyu High School Photo: Courtesy of Weiyu High School

On campus, it is difficult for Han students to understand what a group of Xinjiang Class students are chatting about if he by chance passes by. We can not grasp the content of Xinjiang students' conversations but guess that they might be discussing something interesting through their facial expressions. The barrier of language makes people feel they are different, unable to communicate and thus form a gap which will decrease mutual understanding.According to our informants' descriptions, some Xinjiang students will not communicate with Han students on their own initiative. Sometimes they even avoid interaction with Han students. Li Juan (pseudonym), one of our informants, said, "I always have lunch with, and only play with, Xinjiang students. And I don't have any Han friends in Xinjiang Class."Another informant admitted that he feels more relaxed and at ease when he is with other Uyghur students or Kazakhs than with Han students. There are dozens of Xinjiang students like Li Juan in our school who feel uncomfortable and nervous about communicating with Han students.The program was established mainly for ethnic minority students who live in China's underdeveloped areas. In 2014, 77 percent of 9,880 newly enrolled Xinjiang Class students were from the region's remote farming and pastoral areas. Government policy means Han people only constitute one-tenth of all students in the program, the Global Times reported.Since the parents of those students are mainly engaged in farming and grazing, they generally earn less money than the Han people in Shanghai. Although there is government financial aid to help Xinjiang students pay boarding and book fees, they still need to pay 2,000 yuan ($291) tuition every semester. And in daily life, Xinjiang students do not have as much pocket money as Han students. They can not afford clothes and shoes of famous brands common and popular among Han students.This gap in finances becomes a real-life gap in communication. Weiyu administration has many regulations to avoid wealth "show-off" among students. For example, all students must wear the same uniform of their department. But this cannot fill the gap and make it imperceptible. For example, comparisons will happen on shoes, watches and even glasses. Sometimes, smart phones and laptops belonging to Han students may remind Xinjiang students of the difference between their family's financial situations.

Xinjiang Class students perform a folk dance. Photo: Courtesy of Weiyu High School

Leaving the comfort zone and actively embracing integration should be the solution for Xinjiang students' real "melting pot" with Han students, our research team found. During this year's graduation ceremony of Xinjiang Class in June in Weiyu, an official from the Xuhui district education authority expressed his best wishes to this year's graduates."I hope all of you can be a bridge which connects western and eastern parts of China. I hope all of you can grasp knowledge of both western and eastern, ancient and modern, and use them to promote development in Xinjiang."Kurbanjan Samat, a famous photographer, held a surprise performance for the students. He was a cameraman for CCTV involved in the program A Bite of China. Kurbanjan Samat filmed his own documentary I Come from Xinjiang and was able to conduct interviews with top Party leaders. He introduced his life to the students and told them to treasure the opportunity to live and study in Shanghai. He also told them to walk out of their comfort zones, interact with the world, enrich their personal values and practice the mission of revitalizing China."All of you should get rid of the concept of being an 'ethnic minority' and take the initiative to integrate into the world," Kurbanjan Samat told the gathering of more than 300 Xinjiang students from four grades.After his speech, there was a question and answer section. Students consulted about their daily life, study and career plans with him. He said, "You must learn to go beyond the narrow national concepts, out of the mode of behavior that only socializes with the people around you, into the world on your own initiative, and you will find your way getting wider and your energy becoming stronger."

Xinjiang Class students from Weiyu High School visit Shaoxing of East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Courtesy of Weiyu High School