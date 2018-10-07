Fake ticket summons real penalty

A man was detained for 10 days after he fabricated a digital ticket of high-speed train in order to save 94 yuan ($14).



The man fabricated a bullet train ticket from Shenyang to Panjin, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, by photoshopping a digital ticket he had used before. "I wanted to save some money, so I forged a ticket on my phone," the man said.



He did not spill the beans until train staff checked his ticket. The man said he had a digital ticket on his cell phone and showed it to the attendant, who later found that the man's purchase record was not in the system.



The man was then taken to a police station, where he admitted to what he did. "At the ticket check, I flashed my phone to the staff and rushed through the gate machine," he said.



"I didn't know such behavior is illegal, but now I know," he said. The man was put into custody for 10 days without any fine, a police officer said.



Pear Video

