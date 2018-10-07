Making headlines

Caixin services PMI



Chinese financial news organization Caixin is scheduled to release China's services purchasing managers' index (PMI) - a gauge of growth in the country's services industry - for September on Monday.



In August, the PMI fell to 51.5, the lowest level in 10 months, despite remaining in expansion territory.

Manufacturing summit



The World Intelligent Manufacturing Summit 2018 will kick off on Thursday in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province.



Under the theme of "Empowering the Future Through Intelligent Manufacturing," the summit will be focused on the latest intelligent technologies for the manufacturing sector, according to the organizer.



More than 200 industry leaders and 200 companies are expected to attend this year's event.

September trade data



The General Administration of Customs is scheduled to release China's export and import data for September on Friday.



In August, export grew 9.8 percent year-on-year, slowing from 12.2 percent growth in July, while imports increased 20 percent, according to data released by the GAC on September 7.



