In pics: pet parade in Quezon City, Philippines

A pet dog dressed like a princess walks on a red carpet during a pet parade in Quezon City, the Philippines, Oct. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

People and their pet dogs participate in a pet parade in Quezon City, the Philippines, Oct. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

People and their pet dogs participate in a pet parade in Quezon City, the Philippines, Oct. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A pet sugar glider crawls on a man's arm during a pet parade in Quezon City, the Philippines, Oct. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)