Wozniacki wins in China

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki won her 30th WTA singles title as she beat Latvia's Ana-stasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 in the China Open final on Sunday.



The Danish world No.2 was impressive all week in Beijing, never dropping a set and rarely looking troubled.



The 28-year-old Wozniacki, who won the China Open in 2010, was once more imperious against the 20th-ranked Sevastova.



Later in the men's singles final, top-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro suffered a shock defeat, losing 6-4, 6-4 to unseeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. It is only the second title of 34th-ranked Basilashvili's career.





