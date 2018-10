Photo taken on Oct. 5, 2018 shows the scenery at Hongchiba scenic spot in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

A tourist views stars at Hongchiba scenic spot in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing, Oct. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2018 shows a grassland at Hongchiba scenic spot in Wuxi County, southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)