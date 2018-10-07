Xiamen club takes gold

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

The Xiamen Wanshi sailing club won the team championship in the optimist class at the national youth regatta on Friday in Xiamen, Fujian Province.The Shenzhen Wanhang club dominated the topper class.In the boys' topper class, brothers Liao Yuheng and Liao Yushuo of the Shenzhen Wanhang club completed a one-two finish in group A, followed by Mao Yuanzhi from Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. Liao's clubmates swept Group B.The Xiamen club swept the boys' optimist class in both groups.The race, which started in 2015, has become the top national-level amateur event for young sailors.