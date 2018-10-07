Officials around world praise China, anticipate closer ties on National Day holiday

Senior officials around the world spoke highly of China's achievements in national development and its contributions to world economic development and peace at the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on October 1.



Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin praised the achievements China has made since its founding and the coordination between China and his country within various multilateral frameworks including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.



South Sudan Vice President James Wani Igga said his country attached great importance to developing relations with China and regards China as a good, trustworthy partner.



Abbas Zaki, a member of Palestine's Fatah Central Committee and Fatah Party commissioner for relations with Arab countries and China, appreciated the great achievements China has made in the past 40 years.





