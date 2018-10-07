Chinese aid quake victims in Indonesia

Chinese organizations, companies and volunteers on Sunday were helping victims of the Indonesian earthquake and tsunami.



"These 159 kilograms of rice and 25 kilograms of sugar are for the victim camps," one private volunteer told the Global Times on Friday. He refused to be named.



The Chinese volunteer and about five of his friends were distributing relief supplies in the mountainous region of suburban Palu on Indonesia's Sulawesi island.



The volunteer said he planned to build a camp that could shelter 300 local people. He also visited mountainous areas that have yet to receive assistance.



The death toll has climbed to 1,763, with more than 5,000 feared missing, Indonesia's disaster agency said on Sunday.



The Chinese Embassy in Indonesia announced on September 30 that the Red Cross Society of China would transfer $200,000 from its own funds to the Indonesian Red Cross.



Shenzhen Rescue Volunteers Federation, Beijing Emergency Rescue Association and the Peaceland Foundation are heading to the region, said Liang Fangfang, a Chinese volunteer in Jakarta.



The Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park, owned by China's Qingshan Steel Company, has donated food and water.



Qingshan said it has collected 200,000 yuan ($29,000) in donations and has dispatched 23 medical personnel and emergency and engineering vehicles to aid rescue efforts.



China's ZTE Corp has sent engineers to repair communications facilities, the paper reported.



By Thursday, ZTE had dispatched five teams and repaired more than 1,000 communication spots.



CSCEC Road and Bridge Group Company has also reportedly donated 230,000 yuan, along with food and water to victims.





