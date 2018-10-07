Liaoning fires prison warden for breakout

A prison warden in Northeast China's Liaoning Province was removed on Saturday after two inmates broke out of jail on Thursday.



Within 50 hours, police captured Wang Lei and Zhang Guilin, two inmates sentenced to life imprisonment in Pingquan, North China's Hebei Province. on Saturday.



The two escaped from Lingyuan No.3 Prison, Liaoning Province on Thursday.



Following their arrest, the prison warden was dismissed also on Saturday, the Beijing News reported on Sunday.



Other relevant personnel will also be punished in accordance with the law, the report said.



Zhang was already penalized for breakouts in 2011 and 2012 after being sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009 for robbery.



With help from the prison, Pingquan police dispatched all of their officers to assist the Liaoning police.



Two auxiliary police officers were killed and two others were injured in a car accident Friday morning on their way to catch the breakers.



The deadly accident happened when the four officers rushed to the shop. Their car lost control, rolled over and hit a tree, killing the two officers, said Pingquan police chief Zhang Jingnan.



"We went deep into every village to tell the people how to detect and report suspicious behavior," Zhang noted.



Technology also played a critical role since regimental police of Chengde, Hebei Province used unmanned aerial vehicles and located one breaker, China National Radio reported.



Global Times





