Dutch booted agents on routine trip: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the expulsion of four alleged Russian agents from the Netherlands in April had been a "misunderstanding," calling their visit a "routine trip."



"There was nothing secret about the trip by our specialists to the Netherlands, it was a routine trip. They didn't hide when they checked into the hotel, or when they came to the airport, or when they went to our embassy," Lavrov said during a news conference.



"They were detained without explanation... and asked to leave. It looked like a misunderstanding," he said, adding that there had been no diplomatic protests over the incident.



The Netherlands said Thursday it had expelled four GRU military intelligence agents in April for plotting a cyber-attack on the world's chemical weapons watchdog in The Hague.



The men entered the country on Russian ­diplomatic passports on April 10 and were caught red-handed on April 13 with a car full of electronic equipment in the Marriott Hotel next to the ­Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.



Their passports and other details, including a taxi receipt for a trip to a Moscow airport from a street containing a branch of the military intelligence agency, were shown to the Dutch media.



Lavrov confirmed his office would summon the Dutch ambassador over the issue.



Lavrov added that Russia had already ­discussed the incident with The Hague's envoy in ­September after Dutch media broke the news over the Russians' expulsion, but nothing "­coherent" had emerged from the discussion.



A further meeting between the Russian ambassador and Dutch authorities on Wednesday had also failed to produce any "facts," the foreign minister said.

