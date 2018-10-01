Officials punished for Fan’s tax evasion

China's taxation authorities on Monday punished five officials for mismanaging top Chinese actress Fan Bingbing's tax evasion case, after Fan was ordered to pay more than 800 million yuan ($116 million) in taxes and fines on Wednesday.
The tax office of Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu Province was urged to make profound reflections and take practical measures to rectify itself, the Xinhua News Agency reported Monday, citing the Jiangsu Provincial Tax Service of the State Administration of Taxation (SAT).
Five tax officials were punished for mismanagement. Ding Yuan, director of the SAT's Wuxi office, were given an administrative warning.
Li Qing, the office's chief accountant, and Zhong Xiaoxin, deputy director of the Binhu district office, were given administrative warnings and removed from their posts.
Netizens questioned the punishment, with some saying that it was too light in cracking down on tax evasion in the film-television industry.
Chen Qiuping, head of the scriptwriting branch of the Beijing Film Association, told the Global Times that film and television production companies would sign contracts with actors with after-tax salaries. To avoid high taxes for highly paid actors, they decided to offer them before-tax salaries to transfer the burden to actors.
"Some actors decided to establish their own studio to avoid some taxes, as corporate income taxes are lower than individual taxes," said Chen.
Tax evasion is not only a matter of film-television industry, but also connects to the government, as some local governments would provide policy support for them to establish studio to stimulate local economy, said Chen.
For example, Khorgas, Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region, was designated as a Special Economic Zone in 2010. It offered tax benefits, plus low registration costs, to attract company registrations.
Since June, more than 100 film and TV companies have filed applications to shut down their operations in Khorgas, including enterprises with film and TV celebrities as legal entities or shareholders, local media outlet ylxw.com.cn reported.
On Monday, SAT also issued a notice to closely monitor the taxes of the film and television industry.
The notice said that starting October 10, local tax authorities should notify film and television production companies, brokerage companies, performing arts companies, star studios and high-income film and television practitioners to conduct self-examination and self-correction of their taxes since 2016.
Those who seriously self-examine and pay the correct taxes before the end of 2018 are exempt from administrative punishment and will not be fined.
It also said that from January to February 2019, tax authorities should urge the relevant taxpayers to conduct self-examination and self-correction.
The notice also requires tax authorities to seriously deal with those who refuse to correct their taxes from March to June 2019.
Chen estimates that the government will recover a large amount of taxes from the campaign.
The large-scale campaign came after Chinese TV host and producer Cui Yongyuan, the celebrity whistleblower first accused Fan of evading taxes.
SAT's regulation on rewarding whistleblowers of tax invasion states that whistleblowers could receive up to 100,000 yuan if the recovered tax is at least 100 million yuan.
Fan apologized on October 3 for tax evasion, said she deeply regrets and is ashamed by her behavior.