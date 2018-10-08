Beijing targets subleasing of affordable housing in city

Beijing authorities will accelerate the deployment of face-recognition technology to clamp down on illegal subleasing of government-funded affordable rental housing, reports said Monday.



Face recognition technology will be installed in all Beijing's affordable housing and data will be gathered on residents' use of water, electricity, heating and the internet, Shanghai-based news portal thepaper.cn reported on Monday.



The technology had been installed with more than 20,000 pieces of data "gathered in Beijing's 12,600 affordable housing as of June 2018," the Xinhua News Agency reported in July.



Officials from the Beijing Municipal Commission on Housing and Urban-Rural Development inspected projects in four districts during the National Day holiday.



The inspection identified problems in registering families' information, reporting channels and adoption of face recognition technology.



Authorities checked on agencies located near the affordable housing projects and found that some housing managers were improperly handling alleged subleases.



Any agency assisting in illegal subleasing will be fined 30,000 yuan ($4,400) and banned from trading apartments, the news site said.



The agents will also be fined 10,000 yuan each and families that engage in subleasing will be ejected and banned from applying for future housing.



People who confidentially report illegal subleasing can receive cash rewards, Beijing-based newspaper The Mirror reported Monday.





