China to enhance intl cultural relic protection cooperation

China will enhance cooperation in cultural relic protection with countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road
initiative, according to a guideline released by the general offices of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council.
The guideline included measures aimed at significantly improving China's cultural relic protection standards and further boosting the role of Chinese culture in the economy by the year 2025.
According to the guideline, China will work with other countries in world cultural heritage applications, archaeological studies, building cultural relic facilities and to put more high-quality cultural relics overseas on exhibit to strengthen the influence of Chinese culture.
A five-year project on the protection and utilization of cultural relics of revolutionary times, which runs until 2022, will also be put in place in order to inspire the revolutionary spirit, it said. The guideline also asks local governments to impose a moratorium in construction on any land that could possibly contain buried cultural relics. Before archaeological survey and excavation operations are completed, such land shall not be put into use, it said.