Tawakkol Karman, the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, gestures as she talks to members of the media near the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on Monday about the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, 59, who went missing on October 2 while on a visit to the consulate in Istanbul. The consulate insists that the writer left its premises, contradicting Turkish officials. He had been living in a self-imposed exile in the US since last year. Photo: AP