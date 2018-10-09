China launches blockchain pilot zone

China's first blockchain pilot zone was launched in south China's Hainan Province Monday.
Based in Hainan Resort Software Community (RSC), the zone includes a blockchain research institute, which officially opened Monday and was jointly established by RSC and University College Oxford Blockchain Research Centre at Oxford University.
A blockchain institutional innovation center will also be launched by RSC in collaboration with Renmin University.
"The pilot zone will commit to attracting blockchain talent around the world and exploring the application of blockchain in areas such as cross-border trade, inclusive finance and credit rating," said Wang Jing, head of Hainan's provincial department of industry and information technology.
She said the pilot zone would deepen cooperation with top research institutions across the globe and key players in the blockchain industry.
The blockchain is a digital ledger system that uses sophisticated cryptographic techniques to create a permanent, unchangeable and transparent record of exchanges to trace transactions.
The technology now has a wide range of applications in China, including in finance, credit reporting, smart manufacturing and supply-chain management, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
.