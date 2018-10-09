Tunisia, Saudi Arabia hold joint air force exercise

Air forces of Tunisia and Saudi Arabia carried out joint exercise in the air base in the province of Bizerte in north Tunisia, Tunisian Ministry of Defense announced Monday.



The drill is part of the military cooperation between Tunisia and Saudi Arabia and will last until next Friday. The personnel from Saudi air forces arrived in Tunisia last Tuesday.



Tunisian Ministry of Defense said the main objective of the exercise is to promote the offensive capabilities of Tunisian pilots.

