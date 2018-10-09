Survey finds most US young people prefer to stay single

Most American millennials ages 18-25 are making the choice to live life solo intentionally, according to a USA Today report on Monday, citing a new survey by the dating app Tinder.



The survey found 72 percent of more than 1,000 single American youths Tinder questioned "have made a conscious decision" to stay single for a period of time.



Moreover, as high as 81 percent of them see being single as beneficial in ways beyond just their love lives, the survey found.

More than half said other young single people were more open to new experiences and that they view themselves as more fun due to their single status, according to the survey.



"Historically, people blindly set out to cross off items on their young-adult-to-do list: Go to school. Work hard. Find a partner. Get married. Have children. Encourage your children to do the same. Rinse and repeat," said Darcy Sterling, a licensed clinical social worker and Tinder's "relationship expert.



"This trend for Millennials is a 'paradigm shift'," she told the USA Today, noting that Millennials invest more time in careers, social lives and personal time when single.

