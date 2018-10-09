Macron calls on int'l community "to act now" to curb climate deterioration

Earlier on Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), an international body assessing the science related to climate change, noted in its report the crucial need of a "rapid and far-reaching" changes in all aspects of the entire world to fight against global warming.



The IPCC warned that temperatures were likely to rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius between 2030 and 2052 if global warming continues at its current pace.



That means worsening climate and frequent natural disasters following eventual rising sea levels, ice melt, increasingly scarce water resources, reduced agricultural production, growing threats to land and marine biodiversity.



"The IPCC brings scientific proof: we have everything we need to combat climate change. But everyone has to act now," Macron tweeted.



After the United States withdrew from Paris climate accord, Macron said France will continue the combat to stop climate deteriorating.



At home, the French government targets to achieve "an ambitious objective to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050", ecology minister Francois de Rugy said.



"We must more than ever continue our efforts. At the end of the month, we will present our new low carbon strategy: clean mobility, moving away of fossil fuels, our energy consumption and our waste production. We must not weaken now!" he wrote on his twitter account.

