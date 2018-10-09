Saudi Arabia cannot replace Iran's oil in market: minister

Iran's Petroleum Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Monday that Saudi Arabia would not be able to replace Iran's oil share in the global market, official IRNA news agency reported.



Zanganeh's comments came in response to the recent statements of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that his country and other producers have already raised their crude output to replace Iran's share of oil exports in the market.



"Such overstatements could only please Mr. (Donald) Trump. In reality, the market will never believe such claims," Zanganeh said.



Neither Saudi Arabia nor any other oil producer has such capacity to replace Iran's oil in the market, he stressed.



In May, US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 international deal on Tehran's nuclear program and vowed to restore sanctions on Iran's oil exports on Nov. 4.



Iran exported at least 2.5 million barrels per day of crude in April before the United States withdrew from the deal.

