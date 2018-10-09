Senegal to host 2022 Youth Olympics

Senegal was officially confirmed as the host of the 2022 summer Youth Olympic Games at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session here on Monday.



The 133rd IOC Session approved Senegal staging the next edition of the Youth Olympic Games by acclamation. The country has thus become the first African host of any Olympic event.



Four African countries, namely Botswana, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia were in the running and, after thorough analysis, the IOC Evaluation Commission and the Executive Board determined that Dakar, Senegal, presented the best value proposition and the greatest opportunities at this moment in time.



"Africa is united behind Senegal to host the Youth Olympic Games 2022. With a young population and a passion for sport, it is time for Africa, it is time for Senegal," said IOC President Thomas Bach.



The competitions and activities will be held across three cities, showing the many facets of Senegal: the historic capital of Dakar; the new city of Diamniadio; and the natural beauty of Saly on the coast.



Senegalese President Macky Sall, who made the journey to Buenos Aires for the historic IOC decision, said: "Senegal and its young people are proud of the honour you have bestowed upon us, in entrusting the organisation of the Youth Olympic Games 2022 to our country.



"In fact, it is the whole of Africa, the birthplace of humankind through its history and the youngest continent through its demographics, which will welcome the young athletes of the world in 2022."



The 2022 Youth Olympics will take place between May and June.

