Court for import expo established in Shanghai

A specialized court was established Monday in Shanghai for the upcoming 2018 China International Import Expo (CIIE).



The court will deal with four types of cases including civil and commercial cases concerning the expo, the conference and exhibition industry, the expo venue, and commercial cases concerning foreign affairs.



"The court will respect and apply international trade law and regulations, and strengthen protection of both domestic and foreign commercial subjects," said Lin Xiaonie with the people's court of Qingpu District in Shanghai.



Meanwhile, a bilingual court website was launched, providing lawsuit-related services such as case filing and process inquiry.



A specialized judicial team for the expo was also established in May this year.



The expo will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, and has attracted 2,800 companies as exhibitors from over 130 countries and regions.

