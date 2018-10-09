S. African president not aware of finance minister's request to resign: spokesperson

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not aware of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene's request to be sacked for meeting with the controversial Gupta family, the South African presidency said on Monday.



"We are not aware of Minister Nene asking to be relieved of his duties," presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said, in response to press reports that the minister had asked Ramaphosa to fire him for meeting with Gupta brothers.



The Business Day newspaper reported earlier on Monday that Nene had asked Ramaphosa to remove him from office after the finance minister admitted to visiting the home of the Guptas in Johannesburg in testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into state capture.



Nene told the commission last week that he visited the Guptas 11 times while he was deputy minister and minister of finance between 2009 and 2014. He had previously denied having "engagements" with the Guptas, saying he only "bumped" into them at government functions.



His revelation has given rise to calls for him to resign. Nene reportedly has asked Ramaphosa to terminate his term of office as the pressure mounts on him to step down.



What Ramaphosa has noted is the testimony that Nene submitted to the commission, Diko said.



"At this point what we are appealing for is for the commission to be allowed to do its work and make findings, and on the basis of that the president will see what further action is required," said Diko.



The latest development came as the commission reviews allegations that three Gupta brothers, Atul, Ajay and Rajesh, unduly influenced then President Jacob Zuma in the appointments of cabinet ministers and the awarding of lucrative contracts to the Gupta family with state-owned enterprises, known as state capture.



Both Zuma and the Gupta family have refuted the allegations.

