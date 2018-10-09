Turkey demands permission to search Saudi consulate over missing journalist

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned Saudi Arabian ambassador to Ankara for the second time after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and demanded permission to search the consulate building in Istanbul, local media said Monday.



Ankara conveyed expectation of "full cooperation" from Saudi Arabia during the investigation, Daily Sabah reported citing diplomatic sources.



Turkish prosecutors launched the probe on the whereabouts of Jamal Khashoggi, 59, journalist and columnist for the Washington Post.



The Saudi Arabian journalist has been missing since Tuesday afternoon after entering the consulate building to get several documents for his marriage.



Some news outlets quoted Turkish police sources as saying that Khashoggi was likely killed inside the building which Saudi officials rejected.

