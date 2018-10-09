US should respect China’s right to develop

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/10/9 10:14:49
China knows how powerful the US is, and China doesn't want any strategic confrontations. But the US should respect China's right to development. It's morally despicable to stop 1.4 billion people from marching toward prosperity and it is impossible to do so in reality. The US government should remember that Chinese people are the masters of China's own destiny.

