HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
US should respect China’s right to develop
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/10/9 10:14:49
China knows how powerful the US is, and China doesn't want any strategic confrontations. But the US should respect China's right to development. It's morally despicable to stop 1.4 billion people from marching toward prosperity and it is impossible to do so in reality. The US government should remember that Chinese people are the masters of China's own destiny.
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus