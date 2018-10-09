Hindu devotees take part in the "Tarpan" rituals to honor the souls of their departed ancestors on the holy day of "Mahalaya" at the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, India, on Oct. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Hindu devotees take part in the "Tarpan" rituals to honor the souls of their departed ancestors on the holy day of "Mahalaya" at the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, India, on Oct. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Hindu devotees take part in the "Tarpan" rituals to honor the souls of their departed ancestors on the holy day of "Mahalaya" at the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, India, on Oct. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Hindu devotees take part in the "Tarpan" rituals to honor the souls of their departed ancestors on the holy day of "Mahalaya" at the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, India, on Oct. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Hindu devotees take part in the "Tarpan" rituals to honor the souls of their departed ancestors on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Mumbai, India, on Oct. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A Hindu devotee takes part in the "Tarpan" rituals to honor the souls of their departed ancestors on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Mumbai, India, on Oct. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)

A Hindu devotee takes part in the "Tarpan" rituals to honor the souls of their departed ancestors on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Mumbai, India, on Oct. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Stringer)