Chinese Culture Day of Confucius Institute held in Egypt

A teacher from Confucius Institute in Cairo University performs martial arts at the Egyptian National Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 8, 2018. The Chinese Culture Day of Confucius Institute in Cairo University was held for the first time at the Egyptian National Museum in the capital's Tahrir Square on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A student from Confucius Institute in Cairo University sings a Chinese song at the Egyptian National Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 8, 2018. The Chinese Culture Day of Confucius Institute in Cairo University was held for the first time at the Egyptian National Museum in the capital's Tahrir Square on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Actors perform dragon dance at the Egyptian National Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 8, 2018. The Chinese Culture Day of Confucius Institute in Cairo University was held for the first time at the Egyptian National Museum in the capital's Tahrir Square on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A student (L, center) from Confucius Institute in Cairo University performs at the Egyptian National Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 8, 2018. The Chinese Culture Day of Confucius Institute in Cairo University was held for the first time at the Egyptian National Museum in the capital's Tahrir Square on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A woman learns Chinese calligraphy at the Egyptian National Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 8, 2018. The Chinese Culture Day of Confucius Institute in Cairo University was held for the first time at the Egyptian National Museum in the capital's Tahrir Square on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

A student (L, center) from Confucius Institute in Cairo University performs Chinese folk dance at the Egyptian National Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 8, 2018. The Chinese Culture Day of Confucius Institute in Cairo University was held for the first time at the Egyptian National Museum in the capital's Tahrir Square on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)