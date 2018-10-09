A corgi dog is seen at the "Million Corg March" in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

Corgi owners participate in the "Million Corg March" with their corgis in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

A corgi owner participates in the "Million Corg March" with her corgi dog in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

A corgi dog is seen at the "Million Corg March" in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

A corgi dog is seen at the "Million Corg March" near the Washington Monument in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

A corgi dog is seen at the "Million Corg March" in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)