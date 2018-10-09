Giganteria theater group performs passacaglia show in old Havana

Members of the Giganteria theater group perform in a passacaglia show on a street in old Havana Oct. 7, 2018. Giganteria members perform on stilts in passacaglia shows in the historic zone of the Cuban capital. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez)

A member of the Giganteria theater group performs in a passacaglia show on a street in old Havana Oct. 7, 2018. Giganteria members perform on stilts in passacaglia shows in the historic zone of the Cuban capital. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez)