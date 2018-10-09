Farmers harvest in fields on Cold Dew solar term

Villagers harvest cotton in Yangjia Village of Boxing County, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2018. Cold Dew, the 17th solar term on Chinese lunar calendar, fell on Oct. 8 this year. The day marks the end of autumn when farmers are busy harvesting in the fields. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)



A reaper works in the rice field in Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2018.

Villagers harvest sweet potatoes in Qianxi County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 8, 2018.

Farmers harvest rice in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2018.

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 8, 2018 shows workers drying corn in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province.

A reaper harvests soybeans in Zhalantun City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 8, 2018.

Villagers pack pears in Zouping County, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 8, 2018.

Villagers dry corn tied in sheaves in Huangnidun Village in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 8, 2018.