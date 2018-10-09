Workers produce silage in Gucheng, N China'a Hebei

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 8, 2018, workers produce silage, a fermented fodder, in Gucheng County of Hengshui, north China'a Hebei Province. Local farmers are encouraged to grow corns and make silage according to market demands. A business mode that incorporates leading agricultural enterprises, planting bases and individual farmers has effectively raised farmers' income while supplying the breeding industry with premium fodder. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 8, 2018, farmers harvest corn crops to produce silage, a fermented fodder, in Gucheng County of Hengshui, north China'a Hebei Province. Local farmers are encouraged to grow corns and make silage according to market demands. A business mode that incorporates leading agricultural enterprises, planting bases and individual farmers has effectively raised farmers' income while supplying the breeding industry with premium fodder. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmers produce silage, a fermented fodder, in Gucheng County of Hengshui, north China'a Hebei Province, Oct. 8, 2018. Local farmers are encouraged to grow corns and make silage according to market demands. A business mode that incorporates leading agricultural enterprises, planting bases and individual farmers has effectively raised farmers' income while supplying the breeding industry with premium fodder. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmers harvest corn crops to produce silage, a fermented fodder, in Gucheng County of Hengshui, north China'a Hebei Province, Oct. 8, 2018. Local farmers are encouraged to grow corns and make silage according to market demands. A business mode that incorporates leading agricultural enterprises, planting bases and individual farmers has effectively raised farmers' income while supplying the breeding industry with premium fodder. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)